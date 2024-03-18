The DRAM segment has undergone important development with the arrival of DDR5 and the so-called “non-binary” density, going from 8-16-32 GB modules to 12-24-48 GB capacity. Until now, however, this evolution has only involved DIMM and SO-DIMM models, without affecting soldered solutions. However, an Honor-branded notebook equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors seems to bring the benefits first non-binary LPDDR5Xs with capacity of 24 GB.

LPDDR5X non-binary, the wait seems over

The image published by Golden Pig Upgrade

According to Golden Pig Upgrade, the new ones Honor-branded MagicBook Pros are equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor and 24 GB of LPDDR5 memory. The laptop supports dual-channel memories up to 48 GB but analyzing the task manager one thing emerges speed of 6400 MT/san unusual figure for normal LPDDR5X RAM.

Even the total consumption of the laptop, which stands at around 140W, seems to indicate the presence of non-binary modules: the memory specifications significantly influence the performance of the iGPUs, especially Intel and AMD, which are very bandwidth hungry.

In short, the 24 GB memories mounted on the Honor notebook could open the doors to non-binary density also for LPDDR5 and LPDRR5X RAM, adapting to the ever-increasing demands in terms of resources also on the mobile side and exceeding the widespread limit of 32 GB.