The Mexican Government reported this Monday the lifeless discovery of Jesús Ociel Baena, known as “magistrade”, for being the first person of non-binary gender to hold a position as an electoral jurist and in obtaining a passport with this identity in Mexico.

“Indeed, we are just finding out, the investigation is going to be carried out, we do not know at this moment, according to the authorities’ report, what it is about, “If it is a homicide or it was an accident”declared the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the Government, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, in a conference.

Although Rodríguez asked “not to get ahead of ourselves,” the LGBTI organizations demanded that the possibility of a hate crime be considered, since Baena and another person, presumably his partner, They were found dead with stab wounds at their home, in the central state of Aguascalientes, according to local media.

“We deeply regret the death of Judge Ociel Baena. His legacy in the fight for equality and against discrimination, through strategic litigation and tireless actions in favor of sexual and gender diversity, is invaluable. “We demand full clarification of the facts.”indicated the Movement for Equality in Mexico (MOVii) in a statement.

Baena, who was born in the northern city of Saltillo, became the first person of non-binary gender to be a judge in an electoral court in the country on October 1, Therefore, he is also considered the first person with this identity to hold a judicial position in Mexico. and Latin America.

Additionally, on May 17, he was the first person in Mexico to receive a passport with his non-binary gender identity.

His career was marked by seeking the participation of LGBTI people in politics in Mexico, the second country with the most hate crimes in Latin America with 305 violent acts from 2019 to 2022, including murders and disappearances, according to the National Observatory of Hate Crimes against LGBTI+ People in Mexico.

“We regret to know that the death of Judge Ociel Baena and his partner has been confirmed by the Aguascalientes Prosecutor’s Office. With deep regret we wish all his friends and family a prompt resignation, and “We join the demands for the facts to be clarified,” published on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Network of Diverse Youth.

EFE EDITORIAL

