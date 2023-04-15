Heat, rain and even hailstorms! Know the climate of Veracruz, central and southern Mexico

Coahuila.-Ociel Baena Saucedo, The first non-binary magistrate in Mexico received his birth certificate with a “binary” section, this after Sucedo, who is originally from Coahuila, won an amparo to be able to process the document.

The news was given by the magistrade himself, who revealed that the Fifth District Court in Coahuila recognized an unconstitutional in the Civil Registry Law. Therefore, it was ordered to deliver the document with the corresponding requirements.

“I am happy to share that we have made history again, I have just been notified of the amparo ruling granting me the birth certificate with a non-binary box, in the case of Coahuila de Zaragoza,” he said in a video shared on networks. social.

In his message, Ociel mentioned that the lawyer Antonio Rosales was the one who supported him to process the amparo in Coahuila and thanked him for his help.