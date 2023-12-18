Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 7:21

Amid rising interest rates, the non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI) sector shrank significantly for the first time since 2009, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) reported in an annual report. on the topic, released this Monday, 18.

Between 2021 and last year, assets under management in this segment fell 5.5%, to US$217.9 trillion, due to valuation losses in asset portfolios at market prices, particularly in investment funds. In the narrowest category of companies with the potential to create risks to financial stability, the drop was 2.9%, to US$63.1 trillion, according to the FSB.

The entity linked to the G20 adds that the vulnerability metrics of the main NBFI actors remained stable. There was also a reduction in the proportion of assets on the balance sheets of non-banking financial companies in relation to the total system in emerging markets in general, but in Brazil this metric increased by 3.3 percentage points between 2017 and 2022.