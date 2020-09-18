Highlights: Non-bailable warrant issued against Mukhtar Ansari’s wife and Sal

A case under the Gangster Act was recently filed in Ghazipur Kotwali

Ghazipur

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tough stance on gangster Mukhtar Ansari, he is tightening his grip on Mukhtar. Apart from the attachment of properties and the declaration of reward on sons, the wife and years have also come into action. On Friday, a non-bailable warrant has been issued by the Gangster Court Ghazipur against Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Aafsa Ansari and his brothers-in-law Sarjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad.

Superintendent of Police Dr. OP Singh said that under the ongoing Operation Clean Campaign against Mafias across the state, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Mukhtar Ansari’s wife and his two years under the Gangster Act lodged at Police Station, Ghazipur. For the past several days, the police administration has been executing legal action one after the other by clamping down on Ansari and his gang members.

A few days ago, the police took a big action on Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari Gang and filed a case of Mukhtar’s wife and gangster act for 2 years in Sadar Kotwali. A case was registered against Mukhtar’s wife Aafsa for illegal possession of attachment land, while two years of registration of fake documents for obtaining government contract were registered.



Mukhtar’s wife had serious allegations

Mukhtar’s wife Aafsa Ansari was also accused of embezzling government money. On Thursday, the property was attached by the police in Mau to the property of about 35 lakhs of coal mafia Rajan Singh, very close to Ansari.