The adoption of non-alcoholic drinks has been a trend in Brazilian bars, according to Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants). It is a movement that also occurs in other countries. There was a 223% growth in the inclusion of products on menus around the world, according to research released by the sector. The reason: growing demand for health and well-being.

The main drinks include flavored waters, non-alcoholic beers and mocktails.

Most consumers choose to find a healthier option (58%). Another 47% want to reduce alcohol consumption and the remainder believe it is not necessary to include spirits in the options already on the market.

Here are the most established drinks on trend: