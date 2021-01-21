W.Statins are a standard in cardiology around the world, and are among the most commonly prescribed drugs. Five million people in this country are supposed to take the cholesterol-lowering drugs, their blood lipid levels exceed the medical guidelines. Statins could save your life.

Even so, many of them stop taking their tablets – a minimal amount of health expense, but for many patients it is too much. They are insecure, fear risks that should have been eliminated long ago.

Experts are not surprised: the fact that patients do not always act sensibly is a well-known problem. Nevertheless, it is irritating that suggestions on how to improve drug compliance are not being implemented.