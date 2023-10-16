There nomophobia is the term that indicates the fear or anxiety of not having a cell phone or not being able to use itspecifically, the term derives from the English “no-mobile-phone phobia” and has spread in recent years with the increase in use and dependence on smartphones.

From a scientific and technical point of view, nomophobia it is not yet recognized as an official disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), but is considered a form of specific phobia or generalized anxiety, with some scholars having proposed classify it as an addictive disorder from smartphones, as it involves symptoms similar to those of addictions to substances or behaviors.

Symptoms of nomophobia can include a wide variety of symptoms, including:

worry, fear or panic when you think you don’t have a cell phone or can’t use it;

anxiety and agitation if you have to leave your cell phone or if you know you won’t be able to use it for a certain period;

panic or anxiety if you can’t find your cell phone momentarily;

irritation, stress or anxiety when you cannot check your cell phone;

difficulty breathing normally;

tremors or sweating;

feeling faint, dizzy or disoriented;

rapid heartbeat;

as regards the causes linked to this disorder, they are not yet completely clear, but they can be linked to various factors, including:

the instant communication and instant gratification that smartphones offer

the need for belonging and social connection that smartphones satisfy

the fear of missing out on important information or opportunities that smartphones provide

the fear of being excluded or isolated from one’s social network

the fear of losing control or the security that smartphones give

the presence of other psychological disorders, such as social anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder

What else do we know about nomophobia?

From an academic perspective, nomophobia is a relatively recent phenomenon and rapidly evolving, which requires further studies and research to better define its characteristics, causes and consequences, despite this some studies have already explored some aspects of nomophobia, including the prevalence, in fact according to a 2019 researchalmost 53% of Britons who owned a mobile phone in 2008 felt anxious when they didn’t have their phone, had a low battery or had no signal.

A 2017 study which included 145 Indian medical students as patients, found evidence suggesting that 17.9% of participants had mild nomophobia, 60% had moderate nomophobia, and 22.1% had severe nomophobia.

As regards predictive factors, according to a 2020 study, some possible factors that can influence nomophobia are: obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors linked to the smartphone, interpersonal sensitivity, or the ability to evaluate the skills and traits of others from nonverbal cues, which may include feelings of personal inferiority and social discomfort, and the number of hours of smartphone use per day.

Finally we obviously have the consequences, nomophobia can have negative effects on physical and mental health of the people who suffer from it, including sleep disorders, heachache, visual fatiguemuscle pain, stress, anxiety, depression, social isolation, low self-esteem, reduced productivity, attention and memory problems, and increased risk of road or home accidents.

Nomophobia can be treated with different strategies, depending on the severity of the symptoms and underlying causes, and some possible options are:

cognitive-behavioral therapy, which aims to modify irrational thoughts and behaviors linked to the fear of not having a cell phone or not being able to use it, and to teach stress and anxiety management techniques;

group or family therapy, which can help improve social relationships and reduce feelings of isolation or cell phone dependence;

pharmacological therapy, which can be useful in cases of severe symptoms or those associated with other psychiatric disorders, such as antidepressants or anxiolytics;

education and prevention, which may consist of informing people about the risks of nomophobia and promoting conscious and moderate use of mobile phones, for example by establishing rules, limits and breaks.

In conclusion, nomophobia is a emerging and complex phenomenon, which requires greater attention from the scientific community and society, is a challenge for public health, involving psychological, social and technological aspects. To deal with it effectively, a multidisciplinary and personalized approach is needed, which takes into account the individual characteristics and needs of the people who suffer from it.

