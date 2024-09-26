Nomisma, Andrea Bontempi new general manager

The Board of Directors of Nomisma, meeting under the chairmanship of Eng. Maurizio Marchesini, has approved the appointment, effective immediately, of Dr. Andrea Bontempi as the new General Manager of the Company.

Andrea Bontempi, Chartered Accountant and Auditor, stands out for a thirty-year career as a partner in leading consulting firms, with proven expertise in the Consumer & Industrial Market and international experience in Administration, Finance and Control and Supply Chain processes. He has managed complex transformation and optimization projects in strategic sectors such as automotive, capital goods, utilities and consumer goods. He has also managed post-acquisition integration processes from Private Equity operations. Former lecturer at the University and the prestigious Bologna Business School, he has gained significant experience in supporting the growth of internal resources.

The General Manager, who will report directly to the Board of Directors, is responsible for managing and coordinating Nomisma’s corporate structures with the aim of contributing skills and experience that can further strengthen the company’s positioning in a constantly evolving market, enhancing and giving centrality to people, who have always represented the company’s main strength and strategic resource.

In addition to implementing the company strategy according to the objectives defined by the Board of Directors, he will be responsible for identifying new market and growth opportunities, contributing to the development of relationships with customers, business partners and suppliers..

At the same time, the Board of Directors of Nomisma has acknowledged Luca Dondi dall’Orologio’s decision to resign his responsibilities, after 11 years in which he held the role of CEO, making a concrete and significant contribution to the achievement of the Company’s ambitious development objectives, with growth in revenues and operating margins as well as further consolidation of the brand’s prestige and reputation on the market.

Dondi will remain on the Board of Directors of Nomisma, adding to the scientific supervision of the real estate sector a role for the development of special projects.

“As complexity and uncertainty grow, companies increasingly need solid and up-to-date data, information and analysis to guide their strategies. At the same time, they need expert support to correctly interpret the dynamics in progress and identify targeted and innovative solutions. Over time, Nomisma has developed solid multidisciplinary skills, proprietary methodologies and a consultancy approach that, with authority and third-party status, allow us to support individual companies, associations and institutions in their decision-making processes. In this market scenario, we believe that the entry of Dr. Bontempi will be able to bring a valuable contribution in terms of vision and innovation to further develop Nomisma’s activity, in the name of continuity with respect to the successful path undertaken in recent years” – he commented Maurizio Marchesini, President of Nomisma.