Nomisma, Andrea Bontempi new general director

The Nomisma Board of Directors, meeting under the chairmanship of Eng. Maurizio Marchesini, has approved the appointment, with immediate effect, of Dr. Andrea Bontempi as the new General Director of the Company.

Andrea Bontempi, Chartered Accountant and Legal Auditor, stands out for a thirty-year career as a partner in leading consultancy companies, with proven expertise in the Consumer & Industrial Market and international experience in Administration, Finance and Control and Supply Chain processes. He has managed complex transformation and optimization projects in strategic sectors such as automotive, capital goods, utilities and consumer goods. He also managed post-acquisition integration processes from Private Equity operations. Already a professor at the University and the prestigious Bologna Business School, he has gained significant experience in supporting the growth of internal resources.

The General Manager, who will report directly to the Board of Directors, is responsible for managing and coordinating Nomisma’s corporate structures with the aim of making a contribution in terms of skills and experience capable of further strengthening the company’s positioning on a market constantly evolving, enhancing and giving centrality to people, who have always represented the company’s main strength and strategic resource.

In addition to implementing the corporate strategy according to the objectives defined by the Board of Directors, he will be responsible for identifying new market and growth opportunities, contributing to the development of relationships with customers, commercial partners and suppliers..

At the same time, the Nomisma Board of Directors has taken note of Luca Dondi dall’Orologio’s choice to hand over his powers, after 11 years in which he held the role of CEO, bringing a concrete and significant contribution to the achievement of the company’s ambitious development objectives. Company, with growth in revenues and operating margins as well as further consolidation of the brand’s prestige and reputation on the market.

Dondi will remain within the Nomisma Board of Directors, adding a role for the development of special projects to the scientific supervision of the real estate sector.

“With the growth of complexity and uncertainty, companies increasingly need solid and up-to-date data, information and analysis to guide their strategies. At the same time, they require expert support for a correct interpretation of the dynamics taking place and for identifying targeted and innovative solutions. Over time, Nomisma has developed solid multidisciplinary skills, proprietary methodologies and a consultancy approach which, with authority and impartiality, allow it to support individual companies, associations and institutions in their decision-making processes. In this market scenario, we believe that the entry of Dr. Bontempi will be able to bring a valuable contribution in terms of vision and innovation to further develop Nomisma’s activity, in the name of continuity with the successful path undertaken in recent years” – he commented Maurizio Marchesini, President of Nomisma.