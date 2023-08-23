Sérgio Xavier is accused of involvement in the diversion of BRL 6.03 million from the S System in Pernambuco

The Federal Court in Pernambuco received a complaint from the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) against 10 people allegedly involved in the diversion of R$ 6.03 million from the S System. executive of FBMC (Brazilian Forum on Climate Change), Sérgio Xavier, appointed to office by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on July 5th.

According to the MPFthe amount was released to Sesi-PE in 2014 and 2017, “without carrying out a financial assessment, market research or monitoring the financial and budgetary execution of the project”. The complaint states that the money would have been diverted through “shell companies”.

According to the investigations, the irregularities were made in selections and contracts for the Relix Pernambucowhich promotes art, education and technology actions for sustainability.

In addition to Xavier, the lawsuit has 9 other defendants, all accused of “aggravated theft”. Are they:

the Regional Director of Sesi-PE, Ricardo Essinger;

the superintendent of the Sesi-PE National Department at the time, Ernane de Aguiar Gomes;

the director of the Origami Institute, Hebron Costa Cruz de Oliveira;

the director of the Origami Institute, Romero Neves Silveira Souza Filho;

the partner of Aliança Comunicação e Cultura, Luiz Otávio Gomes Vieira da Silva;

the partner of Aliança Comunicação e Cultura, Lina Rosa Gomes Vieira da Silva;

the partner of Alto Impacto Entretenimento, Luiz Antônio Gomes Vieira da Silva;

the partner of Idea Lease Structures and Lighting, Júlio Ricardo Rodrigues Neves; It is

the then superintendent of the National Department of Sesi-PE, Nilo Augusto Câmara Simões.

In the action, the MPF requests that the loss of the position or public function that the accused may be occupying at the time be decreed, the loss of assets incompatible with their legal income and compensation with a minimum value equal to the amount stolen as reparation to the treasury.

The complaint was filed in 2019, as a result of Operation Fantoche. Investigations were initiated based on reports from the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and the CGU (Union Comptroller General), which pointed to possible fraud in bids and contracts.

The STJ (Superior Court of Justice) had blocked 4 complaints offered by the MPF in response to requests for habeas corpus made by the defense of the accused. The complaint received by the Federal Justice in Pernambuco deals with the same facts, but was resubmitted with a legal definition – aggravated theft – after a favorable decision by the STJ.