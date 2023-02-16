By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – Kazuo Ueda, the government’s nominee to be the next Bank of Japan governor, will speak at a confirmation hearing in Japan’s lower house of parliament on Feb. 24, a ruling party official said on Thursday.

Markets will monitor the audience for clues as to how the 71-year-old academic will steer the central bank out of its prolonged ultra-soft monetary policy.

The lower house will conduct the hearing on Ueda’s nomination in the morning, Shunichi Yamaguchi, head of the House steering committee, told reporters on Thursday.

The government-appointed vice governors — former bank surveillance director Ryozo Himino and Bank of Japan executive Shinichi Uchida — will speak in the afternoon after Ueda, he said.

The committee responsible for the confirmation hearing in the upper house of parliament was unable to decide on the date of the hearings, the head of the committee told reporters after a meeting on Thursday.

The government nominated Ueda to be the next governor of the Bank of Japan on Tuesday, a surprise choice that could increase the chance of an end to the central bank’s unpopular yield control policy.