Nominations | HS’s Merituuli Saikkonen is nominated in the magazine media industry competition

Saikkonen is nominated in the Edit competition category “Innovator of the year in magazine media”.

Magazine media industry the shortlists of the Edit competition awarding the best creators and implementations of 2022 have been announced.

Among the candidates is the head of lifestyle editorial at Helsingin Sanomat Merituuli Saikkonen. Saikkonen is nominated in the category “Innovator of the year in magazine media”.

The other candidates in the category are the Tiktok team of Otavamedia’s Kodi magazine and the editors of Tauko Magazine.

Magazine media a total of 371 proposals for the year’s best works and creators were sent to the Edit competition. From these, the jury chose the three best of each series. Awards are given in 12 editorial and three marketing categories.

A total of 11 juries and 32 journalism and marketing professionals evaluate the competition entries.

The list of candidates can be found from here.

The prizes will be awarded at the Editgala on May 25.