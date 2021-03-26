France has chosen to nominate the famous “Baguette” story to the UNESCO List of Intangible World Heritage.

Today, Friday, the French Ministry of Culture confirmed this information, pointing out that Culture Minister Roselyn Bachelot had decided the nomination for the “baguette” bread.

The ministry had until March 31 to present its file. It is up to the final decision of UNESCO, which will not settle its position before the fall of 2022.

In a statement, the minister said, “If this national nomination is successful before UNESCO, the inclusion of this element will allow a push towards the realization that a nutritional practice of daily life shared by the largest number of people” constitutes a “self-standing heritage.”

The French Ministry of Culture’s statement mentioned that the number of bakeries “is declining, especially in the“ French rural areas, ”adding,“ In 1970, there were 55,000 artisanal bakeries (an average of one bakery per 790 people). Today, the number is 35 thousand (one for every two thousand people), in many cases for the benefit of artificially prepared baguette bread. ”

Baguette is one of the symbols of everyday life in France, and films and advertisements have immortalized it in the global collective memory over the years. And its name dates back to the beginning of the twentieth century in Paris.

This bread overcame zinc ceilings in the capital, Paris, and the Vine Festival in the Arboa region of the Jura province in eastern France, a celebration with religious origins from the Middle Ages that was transformed into a republican occasion.

UNESCO inserts about 100 files in the world annually on its list of intangible world heritage.

Any nomination must have the support of a group directly concerned, as is the case with the bakers with regard to the “Baghit” story.