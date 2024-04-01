The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is receiving applications for nominations for the “Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research” on its website until the ninth of next September.

The Director General of ALECSO, Dr. Mohamed Ould Omar, said: “We are pleased to receive the nomination for the (Hamdan – ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2024-2025), which aims to provide the opportunity for educational researchers in the Arab world to present their studies and research, which will undoubtedly be a distinguished addition and high quality value to the sector.” Education, as it will be a leading specialized platform for exchanging expertise, experiences and distinguished practices in the educational field, which in turn will contribute to enriching the scientific arena and achieve many of the academic benefits and goals for which the award was launched.”

He added: “We encourage researchers from various Arab countries to participate in the award in order to benefit from their efforts and the ideas presented in developing educational curricula and the education sector in the Arab region.”

For his part, the Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, said: “The Foundation continues to receive nominations for the Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, which aims to encourage the research movement in the Arab world and thanks to which it has attracted many Distinctive educational research. The education sector in the Arab world has benefited from the outcomes of this research in disseminating knowledge, exchanging expertise and successful experiences, highlighting and disseminating them, to serve the educational and academic product. This is in line with the goals of our government and the vision of our wise leadership to give the education sector a top priority to keep pace with the rapid global development, and to develop and upgrade educational institutions to prepare qualified generations capable of assuming the responsibility of advancing development and contributing to the development of societies, and achieving renaissance and prosperity for peoples, and through cooperation and coordination with our institutional partners. Relevant international, regional and local issues.