Nomination will start from Thursday for 71 seats of the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar. On the other hand, the seat-sharing scandal in the two major alliances of the state did not resolve till late evening. Till late evening, the round of meetings on seat sharing continued. although, In Bihar, the exercise of finalizing the seat sharing between the NDA constituents has started. The BJP leadership has previously held a meeting with its central and state leadership. Negotiations are now being held with NDA constituents. Bhupendra Yadav and Devendra Fadnavis have left for Patna to discuss with Nitish. Chirag Paswan will be talked to in Delhi itself. The seat sharing will be announced within a day or two.

Several leaders of BJP, JD (U) and LJP of the three major parties of NDA Bihar were present in Delhi on Wednesday and were busy in formulating different strategies. In a nearly three-hour-long meeting in the afternoon, BJP President JP Nadda held a long discussion with the state leadership on the issue of election campaigning, marking them up. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, General Secretary BL Santosh, General Secretary in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Election Incharge Devendra Fadnavis, State President Sanjay Jaiswal, Minister Mangal Pandey and Organization Minister Nagendra were present in the meeting.

Also read- BJP’s warning to constituents of NDA, don’t be confused, Nitish will become CM

Fadnavis declared election in-charge for Bihar

After the meeting, Bhupendra Yadav said that NDA will come to the polls in a united manner. The election will be contested under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and he will again become the Chief Minister. He said that BJP, JD (U) and LJP are all together and will also contest elections together. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha, which supports JD (U), will also contest jointly. During the meeting itself, it was announced to make former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis the election in-charge for Bihar. However, he was already looking after Bihar. Earlier, the BJP decided that Bhupendra Yadav and Devendra Fadnavis would work to negotiate with allies.

Seats marked in five classes

BJP leaders have divided the state’s seats into five classes A, B, C, D, E in the meeting and according to them the strategy is being considered. The political review of Bihar and opposition parties were also discussed in the meeting. Apart from this, the preparations for the election campaign were also discussed, because in the Corona era, large gatherings would be avoided and virtual medium would be emphasized.

Also read- If someone will think to erase the existence of LJP, then it is not possible – Chirag

Will discuss with Nitish

According to sources, there will be a discussion between the central leadership and Chirag Paswan to resolve LJP’s problem. After this, the leaders of the three constituent parties will sit together and finalize the seat sharing. Meanwhile, Bhupendra Yadav and Devendra Fadnavis will reach Patna and talk to Nitish Kumar. Here the central leadership will be discussed with Chirag Paswan and the announcement will be discussed with Nitish along with the duly split.

Congress hopes for alliance with RJD despite loud efforts

In Bihar, there is an ongoing debate between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress over seat sharing. Despite this, the party says that the two parties will contest the assembly elections together. It is believed that the Congress high command and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are expected to discuss the issue soon. Meanwhile, the party has finalized its panel of candidates.

Bihar Pradesh Congress President Madan Mohan Jha and Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh held a long meeting with state in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil and screening committee chairman Avinash Pandey. After the meeting, Madan Mohan Jha said that we have discussed the names of potential candidates. The party has received applications for tickets on almost all the seats in the assembly. After this, senior party leaders Tariq Anwar and Akhilesh Singh also met Gohil and Pandey at the party warroom. After the meeting Tariq Anwar said that talks are going on between the two parties. RJD and Congress will fight together. Gohil and Pandey have also discussed with other senior leaders of the state Congress.

Congress asked for 75 seats

Actually, both RJD and Congress are trying to put pressure on each other for seat sharing. The Congress is demanding at least 75 seats, while the RJD is ready to give 60 seats. The party argues that its claim has increased after the party and RLSP went out of the grand alliance. Therefore, Congress should get more seats.

The alliance won’t break

A senior Congress leader said that every party tries to contest as many seats as possible in elections. Emphasis on this will not reach the extent of breakdown of the coalition. He hoped that RJD and Congress would contest the assembly elections together. The two parties will soon announce the alliance by deciding the number of seats among themselves.