Patna: Notification will be released today for the elections to be held in 71 assembly constituencies of 16 districts in the first phase in Bihar. October 8 will be the last date for filing nominations, while October 12 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. However, so far no party has finalized the names of its candidates. In such a situation, the nomination is expected on the first day.

Whether it is the ruling NDA or the Grand Alliance of the opposition, nothing has been finalized yet on seats in both camps. All political parties are currently engaged in strengthening the knot of the alliance itself. At the same time, leaders of different political parties who wish to contest the assembly elections are putting their full emphasis.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said that JDU, BJP and LJP will come together. Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav said on Wednesday that the NDA coalition under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will contest Bihar elections. He said that Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party has also supported JDU, they are also with us. Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed in charge of Bihar elections.

On the other hand, there has not been a synergy in the grand alliance. The RJD and Congress have not yet reached any concrete conclusion. Everything is not being told right between the two parties. In such a situation, the next two days will be important for the grand alliance camp.

Elections to be held in three phases in Bihar

Assembly elections will be held in Bihar in three phases. Voting will be held on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November. The results will come on 10 November. On October 28, voting will be held in 71 seats in the first phase. On November 3, voting will be held in 94 seats in the second phase and on November 7, votes will be cast in 78 seats in the third phase. The counting of votes will be done on 10 November. Bihar has a total of 243 assembly seats.

Bihar elections: NDA is stuck with more seats than it likes, LJP has placed this condition