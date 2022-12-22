Indicated by the future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoat the head of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Antônio Fernando Oliveira declares himself on social networks as “convinced lulista🇧🇷 In your profile on Twitter, made several publications against Lava Jato and Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), the former judge of the operation, former minister and elected senator.

Dino had announced Edmar Camata for the position of general director of the PRF on Tuesday (Dec.20, 2022). But he withdrew on Wednesday (21.Dec) and chose Oliveira for the vacancy. Camata was criticized by PT members who pointed him as a supporter of Operation Lava Jato.

Antônio Fernando Oliveira has been a federal road police officer since 1994 and headed the PRF in Maranhão. Lawyer, he has a post-graduate degree in Tax Law and a master’s degree in Legal Sciences from the Autonomous University of Lisbon.

In his profile picture on Facebook and Twitter, Oliveira declares support for the candidacy of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency. On Twitter, the image is superimposed on an illustration of Lula and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in allusion to the protests registered in Brazil after the PT’s victory in the October elections.

He manifests himself in favor of Lula and against the Bolsonaro government in several publications.

In other posts, he takes a stand against Lava Jato and Moro.

EXCHANGE AT PRF

When announcing that he would exchange Camata for Antônio Fernando Oliveira as appointed to command the PRF, Dino said that the decision was “in the face of controversy” involving the former.

In 2017, Camata published a photo on his social networks alongside the then coordinator of the task force in Paraná and now elected federal deputy, Deltan Dallagnol (We can-PR).

“We had a controversy in the last few hours, and the understanding of me and my team was to proceed with the substitution”, Dino told journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government, in Brasília.

🇧🇷It is not a judgment on what he thought in 2017 or 2018. It is not, in my view, decisive. But, in the face of controversy, I decided to make the switch”, he declared.

🇧🇷There is no negative assessment of his moral issues. It’s purely political“, said.

🇧🇷The decision was mine alone, whether to issue or review the nomination. Obviously I informed him [Lula] and the vice president [Geraldo] Alckmin🇧🇷 The 2 are aware. But the decision and the political responsibility are mine.🇧🇷