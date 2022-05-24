Special Secretary Caio Paes de Andrade does not disclose on LinkedIn or on the Economy website that he worked at the contractor

Appointed to take charge of Petrobras, the Secretary of Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy, Caio Paes de Andrade worked at OAS. He, however, does not disclose this information in his professional profiles.

The invitation for Andrade to assume the presidency of the state-owned company was announced this Monday (May 23, 2022) by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Caio Paes de Andrade worked in the real estate area of ​​OAS Empreendimentos – current metha– from mid-1994 to 1995. The information was confirmed to the Power 360 by the Ministry of Economy.

Employment at OAS is not listed in the mini bio of the secretary on the website of the Ministry of Economy, nor on its profile from LinkedIn. In the social network, there are only the functions assumed since 1998. Here are the profiles:

The secretary’s résumé, sent to the Power 360 by the Ministry of Economy, also does not present the job at OAS. Here’s the intact (131 KB).

Sought after, Caio Paes de Andrade said he decided to focus his career on entrepreneurship. For this reason, he chose to leave out of the curriculum and professional profiles previous experiences, which were unrelated to the area, such as employment at OAS.