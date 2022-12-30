SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -The nominee for the presidency of Petrobras in the new government, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), “has a wide academic curriculum and consolidated experience in the sector, combined with a great capacity for dialogue,” said the Institute Brasileiro de Petróleo e Gás (IBP), the main representative body of the oil and gas industry in Brazil.

In congratulating Prates on his nomination for the post, as announced this Friday by president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the IBP highlighted in a note that such capabilities were demonstrated “in the exercise of his recent term as a senator”.

Minority leader in the Senate, Prates had a combative role in Congress, but he was also seen as a good negotiator. So much so that he took on reporting on complex issues. It was he, for example, who handled all the articulation around the legal framework for the railroads, a proposal that he reported.

Prates also took upon himself, during the fuel price hike at the beginning of the year, the task of reporting to the Senate on a project that created a fuel price stabilization bill.

The Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distribution Companies (Abegás) added in a note that Prates’ choice was “excellent”.

“First of all, Prates is a prepared name. Throughout his tenure as a senator, Prates has always played a leading role in all discussions involving the Brazilian energy sector… even being appointed in 2021 as president of the Parliamentary Front for Natural Resources and Energy”, said the executive president of Abegás , Augusto Solomon.

Prates told journalists this Friday that the country’s fuel price policy will change under Lula’s government, but he stressed that this does not mean completely detaching the values ​​by the state company from those practiced in the international market.

He advocated reviewing the use of the Import Parity Price (PPI) as a reference for domestic fuel prices, since Brazil is “almost” self-sufficient in refining, but noted that you cannot “traumatize investors”.

