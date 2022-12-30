SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Appointed to preside over Petrobras, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) hopes to have a tax truce of up to 60 days, as a way to help the country deal with fuel prices at the beginning of the new government.

After back and forth this week, the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, obtained from the current government a guarantee that the exemption of PIS/Cofins on fuel –scheduled to end this year– would not be extended for another month.

This is after protests from interested sectors, such as the ethanol industry, which loses out with the exemption from these taxes –applied this year to control prices–, since biofuel has a tax advantage over gasoline.

But this Friday, when speaking to journalists, Prates indicated that there is still no consensus, and that the exemption could be extended.

“The very discussion of fuel policy will probably gain a truce. We are finalizing this process here. We will probably have a truce of 30 to 60 days to hold taxes, so as not to come back with a new relevant fact like this…”, he told journalists.

But he indicated that the decision will rest with the future Minister Haddad.

“I can’t run over, I’m trying to maintain a certain period of grace in this process to be able to discuss it again, which does not mean that there will be no discussion.”

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)