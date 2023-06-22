Nomenclature | The Helsinki City Council decided to rename Lenininpuisto

A new name for Lenininpuisto has not yet been decided.

Helsinki the city council voted on Wednesday evening in favor of renaming Lenininpuisto.

The city environment committee had already supported the city councilor of the coalition in May Otto Meren and 24 other initiatives by city councilors to change the name.

“According to the board’s opinion, Lenininpuisto should be renamed because of Lenin’s atrocities and Russia’s expanded war of aggression against international law”, in the decision proposal it is stated.

However, a new name for the park has not yet been decided. Preparations for the name change will be made when the new site plan for the area is decided, the city government states.

Nomenclature Committee had not recommended changing the name of Lenininpuisto to the city council in its statement.

According to the nomenclature committee, it is justified to change plan names only if clarity in terms of fire safety requires it, or if the street environment changes significantly.

The left-wing coalition relying on the nomenclature committee’s statement by Mia Haglund and Titta Hiltunen however, the counter-proposal was defeated in the city council’s vote.

Board according to the proposal, the name change of Lenininpuisto should be made according to the site plan, because it is a permanent name change for an established place name.

The site plan change could be made either when the inner city site plans are updated or when the Linnanmäki site plan is changed, the board suggested.

Lenininpuisto is located in Alppila, Helsinki, near Linnanmäki.