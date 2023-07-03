Nomenclature | Nato Park, Käärijä Park or Zelensky Park? Here are HS readers’ suggestions for the new name of Lenininpuisto

HS asked readers for suggestions for the new name of Lenininpuisto. The answers show history, humor and war.

Lenin Park the name changes. The city council decided in June at the endthat the park located in Alppila will be renamed.

The new name has not been decided yet, but HS readers have strong opinions on the matter. of HS to the survey there were more than 2,000 responses about the park’s new name.

There was a lot of variation in the proposals and they came from all over the place. Among others, Käärijäpuisto, Nenäpuisto and Jimi Hendrixinpuisto were proposed as new names.

About the answers three themes stood out most clearly: the war of aggression in Ukraine, local history and Finnish celebrities.

Only the comments of the respondents whose contact information is known to the editor have been used in the story.

Dictator’s park or alternatively: Neighbor’s dictator’s park, Male, 42, Kontiolahti.

One of the names that garnered the most mentions was Rauhanpuisto, which was suggested by thirty respondents in varying spellings.

A park of peace, because this world needs peace now more than ever. Everything that reminds us of peace in everyday life is necessary. Female, 57, Helsinki.

Nato Park, Kyiv Park and Ukrainan Park also received several mentions.

The Zelensky Park honoring the President of Ukraine was supported by a larger crowd than Sanna Marini or Sauli Niinistön named after the park.

The park is located on Vesilinnankatu in Alppila. Nearby are the amusement park Linnanmäki and Alppipuisto. All three names appeared in the answers: Vesilinnanpuisto, Lintsinpuisto and Alppipuisto.

As a native of Helsinki and having lived in Kallio during my childhood and youth, I suggest that the name Vesilinnanpuisto be returned to the park, by which it was known among the residents of the area before it was suddenly changed to Lenin Park. Woman, 69, Lahti.

The park was named Vladimir Lenin in the centenary year of his birth in 1970. Now, more than fifty years later, many would like to honor persons whose lives are not lost when counting down the seas.

Name suggestions honoring celebrities included Lenitanpuisto, among others Lenita AiristonSaariahonpuisto composer Kaija Saariaho and Helvinpuisto politician Helvi Sipilän by.

Of course, there were also humorous answers to the survey. Naming a park, for example Pertti “Spede” Pasanen would be an economic choice, one respondent pondered.

Spedenpuisto, if there is a statue of Lenin, the same goes for Spede, money is saved. Male, 57, Hyvinkää.

The respondents had not forgotten the puns either.

More suggested changing the park named after VI Lenin to Vileninpuisto Fill her up -according to the character of the comedy series Sulo Vilén, although without the apostrophe of the letter e.

Callus has spoken, but the city will decide on the name later. According to the city hall, the preparation of the name change will eventually be done in connection with the update of the site plan of the area.