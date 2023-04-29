Nomenclature | Helsinki renamed Malmi Airport

Apartments for tens of thousands of residents are coming to Malminkenta.

As a residential area the former Malmi airport, which is being moved, has a new name: Malminkenttä.

At its meeting in December 2021, the city’s nomenclature committee considered what name should be used for the area in the future.

At that time, the nomenclature committee quietly decided that the planning area of ​​Malmi Airport will be called Malminkenttä for the duration of the planning.

The name may therefore change to something else later.

Ore the former airport belongs to the Malmi district, and to the official Helsinki on the map still reads “Malmi airport”, even though air traffic is on the ground ended already in spring 2021.

“When it’s no longer an airport, it’s not justified to use the airport name,” says the project manager Kimmo Kuisma From the city of Helsinki.

According to him, “Malmi’s former airport” has been perceived as a strong name in terms of communication.

Helsinki the city is planning to turn the former airport of Malmi into a new residential area, i.e. Malminkenta, where new apartments are to be built for around 25,000 people.

There are two separate residential development plans in the Malminkentä area, Nallenrinne and Lentoasemankortellit, which have the force of law. They enable construction for 5,000 inhabitants at the beginning.

The Supreme Administrative Court rejected applications for leave to appeal concerning formulas at the end of last year.

With these prospects, construction at Malminkent will continue at least until the end of the 2040s.