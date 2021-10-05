Noma was once again crowned ‘best restaurant in the world’ on Tuesday evening. The famous Copenhagen restaurant has returned to number one in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants (W50B) after seven years – the most important ranking in top international gastronomy – three weeks after Noma was awarded the long-awaited third Michelin star. Chef René Redzepi has done the impossible with this: he has made the best even better.

Noma topped the list four times between 2010 and 2014. As the standard-bearer of the New Nordic Cuisine, Redzepi unleashed a global revolution in gastronomy, leading to a re-evaluation of local ingredients. The ‘mandatory’ turbot and caviar gave way to piraña in Lima and lumpfish roe in Copenhagen. In late 2016, Redzepi closed his restaurant to “reinvent” it. In 2018, Noma opened in a new location, to follow the seasons even more strictly: when the sea is cold, Noma is a fish restaurant, in the summer it is completely vegetarian, in the autumn a game restaurant.

In second place is restaurant Geranium, also in Copenhagen. Thus, the Danish capital continues to lead the way in the new decade. The best Dutch restaurant is De Librije in Zwolle, which ranks 69. The highest entry is Lido 84 in Gardone Riviera, Italy. Noma takes over first place from Mirazur in Menton on the Côte d’Azur.

The list is based on the judgment of a thousand, international, anonymous voters. They can never visit all the restaurants in the world, so the title ‘best in the world’ is debatable. “The only person who really thinks we are the best restaurant in the world is my mother,” Redzepi said after the ceremony. The value of the W50B is mainly that the list is a reflection of the innovative forces in international top gastronomy.

Meat from the menu

Sustainability seems to be the focus. More and more restaurants in the W50B are concerned with the impact of our food system on the environment and the planet. Famous New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park, which led the W50B in 2017, has been completely vegan since this summer. Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, who received the W50B Icon Award this year, already removed meat from her menu in 2018 and announced in Antwerp that she would also stop using dairy, which she believes is the only way to improve the organic production. bypass industry.

Peruvian Pía Léon was voted The World’s Best Female Chef. She has been running restaurant Central (number 4 on the list) in Lima with her husband Virgilio Martínez for twelve years and opened solo project Kjolle in 2018. The award – created in 2011 by W50B “as a platform for female chefs, to move the male-dominated restaurant world towards more inclusiveness and encourage women to pursue careers in the hospitality industry”, in the words of Willam Drew , Group Editor for the W50B – has been controversial from the start. Many female (and male) chefs spoke out against it, because a gender-specific price would highlight that inequality. But, says Léon: ,,It remains a good platform to stimulate the discussion. We are already seeing a shift, women are more visible in top kitchens. Perhaps that is because there is more attention from the press. An award like this may have contributed to that. Let’s hope it won’t be necessary in three years.”

World’s 50 Best Restaurants

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants are compiled based on the verdict of a total of 1,040 international voters across 26 regions. Voters are obliged to maintain their anonymity. About the composition of the group, the organization says that it consists of one third chefs, one third writers and journalists and one third well-traveled gourmets with an equal distribution between men and women. A quarter of voters are refreshed every year. All voters can select ten restaurants that they have visited in the past 18 months (because of Covid that period was longer this year). At least four of the ten restaurants must be outside the voter’s own region. Since 2019, it is no longer possible to vote for restaurants that were previously number 1. They are inducted into a ‘Best of the Best Hall of Fame’.