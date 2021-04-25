The Oscars award ceremony on Sunday evening will be a reflection of more than ever before the film industry, as it will express the transformations that the pandemic has witnessed in 2020 due to the pandemic, which forced it to invent different forms and explore new horizons, while Nomadland is considered the most likely to win small statues.

The most important awards ceremony in American cinema was postponed by two months from its usual date due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and an exceptionally large part of it will be held outside of Hollywood.

The bulk of this 93rd celebration takes place at the famous Union Station train station in downtown Los Angeles, where social distancing measures can be applied, while the “Dolby Theater” in Hollywood, where the celebration is usually held, will only have a role. Secondary, witnessing the delivery of some honorary awards and musical performances.

As for European stars who will not be able to come to Los Angeles, the organizers assigned them two sites in Britain and France, with the events of the celebration being transmitted by satellite from them.

The statues will be handed over at the station, and there is a movie that is expected to harvest a large number of them, according to experts.

“I don’t imagine Nomadland will not win the top prize. I don’t imagine that Chloe Gao will not win the best director award,” Mark Malkin, journalist for the specialist magazine Variety, told AFP.

But he saw that “no one knows, because this year was very strange.”

Nomadland forms a unique hybrid of road movies, social dramas and documentaries, by following Americans’ “trailer residents” who live on the roads after losing everything in the “mortgage” crisis. Chloe Gao’s film dominated the Hollywood Awards season, which culminates in the Oscars.

“Deadline” writer Pete Hammond thought that winning the award was “determined” by the 39-year-old director, who was born in China. He expected that “(the academy members) vote for her even if they don’t see the movie.”

One of those voters, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Zhao “is currently very respected and widely appreciated among filmmakers.”

Hollywood awards experts believe that the movie that could prevent “Nomadland” from winning the Oscar on Sunday is “The Trail of the Chicago Seven,” which brought a surprise by winning the American Actors Guild Award.

The pandemic prompted the adoption of a limited attendance formula at the celebration, and the organizers were satisfied with a “very small” red carpet, and did not extend invitations to the most prominent Hollywood moguls.

But the celebration’s co-producer, director Steven Soderberg, promised that these shifts would be an opportunity to present a celebration that “would not be like anything previously done”.

Soderberg said that the celebration will be characterized by “cinematic aesthetics” and not be merely a “television program”, through the use of cinematic footage “with a shoulder camera among the audience” and high-resolution formats intended for large screens.

Organizers stressed the need for the stars, who include Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, to wear formal clothes and will only be allowed to remove masks when they appear on screen.

Pete Hammond congratulated the Academy “for at least trying to organize some kind of live celebration, without resorting to (application) Zoom.”