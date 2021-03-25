Journalist Jessica Bruder was surprised to read an article on Amazon’s working conditions from the statements of a man who, due to his age, should be retired. The subprime mortgage crisis in 2008 had ended dreams of a golden retirement for thousands of workers, who had lost their homes and were forced to take precarious jobs across the country and live in a van. Amazon receives grants for employing older people and has free ibuprofen dispensers in its warehouses. Frances McDormand was so impressed by the reading of ‘Nomad Country: Survivors of the 21st Century’ (edited in Spain by Captain Swing) that she convinced director Chloé Zhao to bring it to the screen. ‘Nomadland’, Golden Lion in Venice and Golden Globe for best film and director, is the film favorite this year to win the Oscar.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Nomadland’.



McDormand embodies in the film one of these ‘workampers’, Fern, a woman who was left a widow and homeless when in January 2011 the plasterboard factory that had given life to a Nevada town for 88 years closed. The impact was such that, as a sign reveals, in July the town’s postal code was no longer used. A whole life packed in boxes and cornered in a storage room. Your new home will be a rickety van that you ‘customize’ for living because you can’t afford to pay for a hotel or rent a house. America’s endless highways and trailer parks that we’ve seen in so many movies will be your new scene of loneliness.

The opening bars of ‘Nomadland’ give off a documentary tone. Zhao shows us the operation of an impressive Amazon plant where customer orders are prepared. The age of some workers is surprising (Bruder met 77-year-olds). Many of the protagonist’s companions are real ‘workampers’, and the scenes of chatting by a bonfire have an air of truth. «I don’t have a house, but I do have a place to live», qualifies the protagonist when they ask her about her situation. The director takes her time to show the harshness of living in a vehicle and the alienation of the various jobs. Loneliness on New Year’s Eve and everyday discomforts, such as cooking, sleeping or suffering from diarrhea. The drama of the van breaking down.

In ‘Nomadland’ the State is not there nor is it expected. Solidarity comes from the hand of the workers themselves, who form an itinerant community and, almost like a sect, have their gurus who advise and alleviate misfortunes (Bob Wells appears, the most famous of them). However, the character of McDormand resists being part of the group, in the same way that he also avoids the sentimental commitment in the figure of another worker embodied by the wonderful David Strathairn, who offers him the possibility of settling in a home with a new family.

Frances McDormand and David Strathairn in ‘Nomadland’.

Fast food restaurants, theme parks, laundries … ‘Nomadland’ takes place in ‘no places’ and moves from the snowy landscapes to the coast through forests and deserts. The indomitable and independent Fern carries the weight of the past in a sad and melancholic film, in which Zhao writes, directs, edits and produces. The calm tone, without great things happening, is accompanied by an intrusive piano music by Ludovico Einaudi, which gives the images an annoying new age whiff. «Dedicated to those who had to leave. We will see you on the way », concludes ‘Nomadland’, which does not talk about new hippies, but about victims of job insecurity.