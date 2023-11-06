ON THE SAJAU RIVER, Indonesia — The Punan people of the island of Borneo were once rumored to have a tail, so elusive did they seem to their neighbors in the 19th century. The Punan roamed the island’s northern rainforest in groups relatives, hunting bearded pigs, harvesting starchy plants, and gathering forest products for trade.

Over the decades, the Indonesian government stripped the Punan of their ancestral lands and urged them, sometimes by force, to settle in constructed villages. In 2002, a census of the Punan in eastern Borneo focused only on villages, because there were believed to be very few nomads.

And so in 2018, when Stephen Lansing, an anthropologist at the Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico, and Pradiptajati Kusuma, a geneticist at the Mochtar Riady Institute for Nanotechnology in Tangerang, Indonesia, said they had learned of a clan of about 30 families punan who took refuge in limestone caves and rarely emerged from the forest, many experts were skeptical. But scientists contacted the nomadic group in 2018 and began collecting data with the aim of ensuring their health and well-being.

Lansing returned with photographs of a man wearing a loincloth made of bark fiber, along with recordings of a chanted language that he believed bore no resemblance to any other. His initial description of these people, who call themselves the cave punan or punan batu, was published last year in the journal Evolutionary Human Sciences. Reports in the Indonesian media prompted the local government to declare the Punan Batu regular users of their forest, a first step toward obtaining the right to manage it under national laws.

“What they desperately want is to stop the destruction of their forests,” Lansing said.

Some experts still doubt that this group could have remained isolated for so long. Bernard Sellato, a Punan specialist at the French National Center for Scientific Research, referred to the Punan Batu and other coastal groups as “false” Punan. Based on historical accounts and ethnographies, he remains convinced that his ancestors were not natives of the island, but rather enslaved people imported from New Guinea and eastern Indonesia several centuries ago.

However, a new study focusing on the DNA of the Punan Batu, recently accepted by a scientific journal, found that they appear to have been isolated for more than 20 generations, based on the limited diversity revealed in their genes.

On a trip to the region in 2019, Lansing and his team climbed half way up a small mountain and reached a cavern the size of an amphitheater. The cave is a sacred place for the Punan, who consider it the source of all things. Once inside, a man named Ma’ruf sat on the dirt floor. He was in his early 40s, but looked half that age.

Ma’ruf began to hum, a deep, powerful vocalization that rose from his chest and echoed throughout the cave. The words took shape in a language that only the patriarchs understood. “I’m like a porcupine that comes to the cave to rest,” she sang, according to a translation of a recording made by Lansing.

The next singer was Bo’odon, a shirtless man in his 60s. “I’m a true friend of yours,” he sang to Lansing. “I wonder when this could bear fruit. May our relationship bring us the return of our lands.”

The researchers’ DNA study found that the Punan Batu are most closely related to the Punan Tubu and Punan Aput found in other rivers. By comparing the genes of the Punan with the ancient remains of a hunter-gatherer from an island in the Taiwan Strait, Kusuma has come to the conclusion that the Punan separated from mainland populations more than 7 thousand years ago.

The findings rule out the possibility that they were Dayak farmers who had recently returned to a hunting and gathering lifestyle. (Contemporary indigenous groups, known collectively as the Dayak, are believed to have arrived by sea from Taiwan 4,000 to 6,000 years ago.)

The study has been accepted for publication in the journal Cell Reports, Kusuma said.

Sellato, of the French National Center for Scientific Research, has long maintained that the Punan were not, in his words, “farmers come to the bush,” but he remained skeptical about the importance of the Punan Batu in that centuries-old debate. He admitted that he did not have the expertise to evaluate the genetic data, but argued that “any sensible, self-respecting punan would quickly disappear into the far interior” before becoming a “slave.”

Although Bulugnan Regency recently recognized the Punan Batu as traditional users of the forest, their lands have not received formal protection. Three companies have rights to cut down trees there, although none have acted yet.

More concerning for Lansing are the growing oil palm plantations, one of which has been encroaching from the north, according to satellite maps.

The Nature Conservancy and the Leakey Foundation are working to have the rugged landscape declared a park to prevent the extraction of cement from the limestone mountains, which is in demand as Indonesia builds its new capital, Nusantara, 400 kilometers to the south.

It is unclear how much longer the Punan Batu lifestyle will last. One morning, Edi, a man in his 20s who has become skilled with a chainsaw, gave a tour of his one-room house in the middle of the woods. It was raised on stilts. The surrounding vegetation had recently been burned, in preparation for the planting of sweet potato and sugar cane.

Lansing and Kusuma expressed surprise at this event, which had occurred more abruptly than they had imagined. The only other houses left upriver had been built by Abdul Karim, a man now in his sixties, as temporary shelters to facilitate trade.

Edi said he would continue hunting and collecting honey, but he needed to think about his children and his future. A permanent home was a start.

