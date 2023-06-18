Madrid. Nomad Museo is a new space in Madrid, the first of its kind in Europe, which takes an unprecedented look at the world of the post-metaverse. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one or several steps before this immersive technological proposal, which sends an unequivocal message in defense of the environment, while warning or stressing the latent threat of the destructive desire of the human being. And so it is evident in his first exhibition, Utopia 1.0with images and universes created on purpose, including music, which was inspired by the sound of the Tibetan monks’ bowls, precisely to seek that spiritual elevation that transports the viewer to the future.

Nomad Museo is a new concept in Madrid and in Europe, just in case there are similar spaces in the United States and the United Kingdom. The original idea was designed by the company Nomad Art, which is dedicated to the creation of multimedia content and immersive experience through new technologies. Their most notable activities so far have been two traveling exhibitions they created around the works of Vincent Van Gogh and Gustav Klimt.

Elena Goroskova, director of Nomad Art, explained to the day the origin of the project and its intention: “It is a high-tech or techno art museum concept, made with ideas and artists that only a few years ago were for a very select and minority public. And that is the basis of the museum, the idea of ​​techno art, which is an art that is sometimes narrative, in our case it is, but which is based on the idea that technology is essential”.

When a spectator enters this immersive museum, they do not know what they are going to find, they only explain the spaces that are inside, since one of the main objectives of the creators is that the person who visits it does not go with prejudices or with predetermined ideas. “We don’t want to influence perception because we aspire to introduce you to a world that questions reality,” Goroskova explained.

Only at the end of the tour does he find a small explanation of what the universe of Utopia, which starts from its origin: “Nobody remembers the world before zero anymore. Since the last of the seven classical seas dried up, water ceased to be a natural right. Instead, the molecules that made it up became a fabric of bytes made up of ones and zeros that create a network that moves with an algorithmic rhythm that has become a new ecosystem for the metaspecies that inhabit it”, he explains. the text.

The head of the museum delved into the idea of ​​the current moment of AI and its future, hence precisely the warning that hovers over the entire museum: “Today, AI is dominated by man, but the speed at which it advances is very high, so we don’t know how it will be in the future. So we present in the exhibition a post-metaverse universe, because right now we are living in the metaverse universe, which we have invented to introduce a new concept of non-real life. But what we are doing here is asking what happens next, especially since the metaverse knows how to organize itself, without the need for man. Well, that moment will come, in which the AI ​​knows what is needed at all times, if water or fire. And he will generate all the necessary resources from what he has in his power. Finally, the story told by the Utopia it is how the post-metaversal universe is born and how AI decides what is needed in this world. And that the origin of everything is a Sun made of bytes that causes the birth of this universe”.

Nomad Museo was born with the vocation of turning the immersive experience into a work of art or a futuristic multimedia creation in which there are other codes.

The museum will open at 10 in the morning and close at 12 at night. The capacity will be limited to 50 people so that the experience is complete and there will be no time limit for any visitor. In addition to the main installation, in which the story of Utopiathe visitor will also be able to interact with other tools, which work like trompe l’oeil, with light effects and special effects, as well as many elements of virtual reality refined with AI mechanisms.