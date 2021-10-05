Noma in Copenhagen has once again been named the best restaurant in the world. That is what the organization behind the prize has, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants (W50), announced in Antwerp on Tuesday. Noma also topped the prestigious international gastronomy rankings in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. The number two this year, restaurant Geranium, is also located in the Danish capital.

Noma, owned by chef and founder René Redzepi, closed its doors in 2016 and then returned to another location in Copenhagen in 2018. According to the W50, the restaurant is “now back in top form” with seasonal offerings. From January to June, it offers a menu of mainly seafood, in the summer one of vegetables, in the autumn a menu with mainly game. “Noma 2.0 once again amazes guests with its endless innovative tasting menus,” according to the organization.

Also read: Culi-jet set travels to Antwerp for the Oscars of gastronomy



According to the W50, “highlights from previous seasons” include the “groundbreaking” vegetarian celeriac shawarma and a dish consisting of a duck’s leg, brain and heart, served with a claw, feathers and the animal’s beak . The crab meat dish served on a crab-shaped flatbread is also praised by the jury. “No trip to Noma is ever the same,” writes the W50. “Redzepi and his team are constantly looking for unexpected ingredients to turn them into beautiful plates.”

Noma succeeds the restaurant Mirazur, in Menton, southern France, which won the prize in 2019. In that year, Noma herself took second place. The ranking was not drawn up in 2020 due to the corona pandemic.