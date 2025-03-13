Manuel Agudo Durán, better known as Nolitohe granted an interview on the Mood Project channel, where he reviewed his professional career and how he has influenced his personal life. Born in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, the player has gone through great renowned teams, Since its inception in the Algaida to clubs such as Barcelona B, Granada FC, Benfica, Celta de Vigo, Manchester City and, of course, Sevilla FC. Although he always dreamed of being a footballer, he never imagined that he would live from it: «I always wanted to be a footballer. I never knew that I was going to make a living with it.

After his stage in Celta de Vigo, he received a key call to his future: Eduardo Berizzowho directed him in the Galician team and at that time trained Sevilla FC, offered to join his project. Nolito did not hesitate: «Berizzo called me. Seville was a good option, I was close to home«. He also revealed that Betis showed interest in signing him during the summer, but the possibility of playing the Champions League with Sevilla was decisive in his decision: «Betis also called me in summer, but Sevilla was in Champions and I committed to Berizzo ».

Despite choosing the Nervionense team, Nolito made it clear that Not despise Betisemphasize the respect I feel for both clubs: «I looked at my interests. I have friends in Sevilla and friends in Betis ». In his stage in Sevilla, he was one of the most experienced players and lived intensely the Sevillian derbies. In total, he has played 15 times against Betis, three of them as Sevillistaachieving a victory (1-2), a draw (2-2) and a defeat (3-5).

On the experience of playing a derby, Nolito described him with enthusiasm: «Well, very cool, leaving violence and nonsense, cool. The atmosphere and people, that is the beautiful football, without violence. It’s a healthy rivalry, I’m your friend but I’m not going to hurt you. Of course, if I can hit you a pipe, I’m going to put it in«. With these words, the Sanluqueño made clear his passion for football and his way of understanding competitiveness, always from the respect and enjoyment of the game.