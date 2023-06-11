The face in the trophy, the emotion barely hidden. And then, why hide it? Novak Djokovic, immediately after the victory goes down to the locker room and comes back with a jacket made especially for the occasion, with the number 23. He had already prepared it, as had happened with the jacket with the number 22 from Australia. “I am particularly happy and excited – he says at the award ceremony -. This has always been the most difficult Grand Slam for me. Reaching this record is a dream come true and I want to tell the youngest that if they want to reach a goal in life with commitment and dedication will be able to do it”.

THE GOAT

—

The Serbian phenomenon, who also returns to the world throne, explains how he tackled the match: “I knew I had to be aggressive. But I’m 36 and it’s not the same as being 26… I had to be aggressive, do the On clay everything is more tiring, you have to play well, shuffle the cards, especially against a specialist like Casper”. The debate on the Goat (greatest of all times) is still open. The number of Grand Slams leads to Nole: “Naturally for me it is a great compliment – he explains -. This title is a reward for all the work done this year. I have already won two Grand Slams and I have always said that I want to make a difference in these tournaments, which for me are the most important”.