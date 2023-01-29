After 20 weeks from Monday, the ATP ranking has a new world number one. “The winner takes it all”, the winner takes it all. The new champion, Novak Djokovic, has not only taken the tenth Australian Open title, but has also (re) taken the scepter of the ATP ranking. And it is a historic milestone: the Serbian becomes the human being with the most weeks as No. 1, both among men (where he already dominated) and among women, where he was on a par with Steffi Graf at 373 weeks, a milestone now surpassed and that promises to be stretched quite a bit, with (at least) 400 weeks on the horizon.

Djokovic catcher

That the champion took everything had already happened, and even recently, at the US Open, when the final for the title and for the No. 1 was played by Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud. The Spaniard won, the player defenestrated from the throne by Djokovic after twenty weeks of domination, closed with the impossibility of participating in the Australian Open due to injury. He didn’t have many points to defend in Melbourne, Alcaraz, just 90, data from the third round loss against Matteo Berrettini in 2022, and therefore for the phenomenal 19-year-old Spaniard there will be no collapse in the standings, where he will remain firmly at number two in the world, Tsitsipas he has to settle for the third world position. In fact, with Alcaraz stopped at 6730, Djokovic overtakes him, reaching 7070 points, while the Greek thus remains at 6195, well behind the Spanish. In fourth place we find Casper Ruud, in fifth place Andrey Rublev, while the winner of the Australian Open 2022, Rafael Nadal, eliminated in the second round this year, drops to sixth place, followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune and with the top ten closed by Hubert Hurkacz. Daniil Medvedev even plummets to twelfth position, just ahead of the 2023 semifinalist Karen Khachanov and Alexander Zverev.