With Daniel Craig out of the role of James Bondmany are wondering what the next step will be for the 007 series. Although the details are still a mystery to the general public, it was recently confirmed that Christopher Nolan, the acclaimed director of inception and Oppenheimerwill not take the reins of this franchise.

After multiple rumors reported that Nolan was in charge of directing the next 007 movie, with the possibility of even being in charge of a trilogy starring James Bond, the director has clarified these rumors, and has revealed that his next project is not related to this series. This is what he commented in an interview with The Associated Press:

“No, unfortunately no, those rumors are not true.”

While these rumors have been around for several years, they gained traction following Oppenheimer’s release in the summer of this year. In October of this year, The Hollywood Reporter and other media even pointed out that Nolan would be the director of the next two or three James Bond filmswhich would have taken place during the 1950s, returning to multiple classic elements of the series.

While this is sad news for fans of this director, Nolan has expressed interest in taking the reins of James Bond. This is what he commented about it in a previous interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast:

“The influence of those films on my filmography is embarrassingly evident. And so there’s no attempt to get around that. I love movies. You know, it would be an incredible privilege to do one. It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really delve into something within the appropriate limitations because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong. You don’t want to make a film that isn’t fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, the casting, everything, it’s a complete package. You would have to be really needed, you would have to be really loved in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character. Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see what they do.”

Considering that movies like inception and Tenet They have multiple elements that resemble the adventures of James Bondit’s not too difficult to imagine this director in charge of this series, especially considering the direction 007 took when Daniel Craig took the lead role in multiple films.

Although these rumors did not turn out to be true, The possibility of Christopher Nolan directing a 007 film in the future has not yet been ruled out. On related topics, there would already be a candidate for the new James Bond. Likewise, here you can check out our gameplay of GoldenEye 007.

Editor’s Note:

Christopher Nolan is a great director, and Oppenheimer It’s my favorite movie of the year. Although I’m not a big fan of the 007 movies, if Nolan takes the reins of the series for a couple of films, I would be more than happy to go to the movies and enjoy his vision for this classic character.

Via: The Associated Press