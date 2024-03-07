The young talents of “Team Nolan” are ready for the start of the 2024 MotoGP season. Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE are the three classes in which eight riders will take part in the racing season in Qatar, wearing their customized Nolan helmets X-804 RS Ultra Carbon.

Also this year, among other things, Nolan will be a partner of the Northern Talent Cup 2024, the championship organized by Dorna which offers the opportunity to promising young riders aged between 12 and 17 to compete in official races.

A special helmet for the Superbike world championship

After the successful debut of the new X-804 RS Ultra Carbon fiber full-face helmet in the Superbike World Championship, thanks to the excellent performance of Andrea Iannone in the inaugural race at Phillip Island, the 2024 MotoGP season will begin next weekend in Qatar, with the official debut of eight young riders who will wear Nolan helmets with customized graphics that represent the choices and aspirations of our riders, as well as their respective teams.

The strategy

In line with the Nolangroup philosophy, already declared at the beginning of the season by the CEO and General Director Enrico Pellegrino, the brand's strategy linked to MotoGP focuses on the development of eight young talents who will face their respective classes with the aim of climbing to the top step of the podium. So let's find out who the Nolan standard bearers will be in 2024.

Moto2

In the Moto2 class, Nolan will line up Manuel González with the Kalex of the Gresini Racing Team, which ranked eighth in the 2023 season in the same category, and Xavier Cardelústhe only Andorran driver in the championship who returns to the world championship after being European Vice-Champion in the category, with the Fantic of Fantic Racing.

Moto3

In the Moto3 class, the Italian brand will field four riders, including Stefano Nepawho will still ride the KTM of Team MTA Racing with which he placed 12th as the best Italian in 2023, Filippo Fariolia young rider from Bergamo who will make his official debut with the Honda of Team SIC58, Matteo Bertelle (18th place in 2023 season) e David Almansaboth on Snipers Team Hondas.

MotoE

Also in the MotoE class, Nolan will have two Italian riders: Matteo Ferrarialready competing for the title in the 2023 championship, who will race again with the Ducati of the Gresini Racing Team, and Nicholas Spinellifresh from a 14th place in the Supersport ranking and with four placings, including a victory in Misano, in the electric motorbike championship, who will race the entire world championship with the Ducati of Team Tech3.

Northern Talent Cup 2024: when dreams come true

Following Nolangroup's strategy, space is also given to talent in the Northern Talent Cup, the championship created by Dorna in 2020 to offer opportunities for promising young riders to compete at world level, aged between 12 and 17. The 2024 season will once again see Nolan's support for this championship, which will involve 27 drivers ready to compete in seven races on some of the most interesting and competitive European circuits, such as Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. All drivers will race with the new KTM 250 standard, wearing the Nolan X-804 RS Ultra Carbon helmet in white or black, with silver logo and details. Participation in the NTC will open the doors to the best riders of the season towards the Red Bull MotoGPTM Rookies Cup and on the Road to MotoGPTM.