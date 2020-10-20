Nokia has launched a Dhansu wireless headphone, about which the company claims that you can use it for 40 hours on a single charge. Also, its sound quality is also very tremendous. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones have been launched in Europe for 59 Euros i.e. 5100 rupees and can be purchased worldwide from next month i.e. November. The sale of this over year headphones launched in black color will also start in India from next month.

Foldable and better sound

Nokia’s wireless headphones are foldable and if needed, you can also connect wires and connect to any device with the 3.5mm jack in it. This headphone also supports voice assist features like Google Assistant and Siri. It also has Mike.

The features of this Nokia headphone are tremendous

Nokia Essential Wireless headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers, which can respond at frequencies from 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. The base output of this headphone is also tremendous, which makes its sound quality great.

Comfort and great battery backup!

Talking about the remaining features of Nokia’s new wireless headphones weighing 197 grams, it supports Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, it has a micro USB port for charging. This headphone has a 500mAh battery, which takes 3 hours to fully charge and has a battery backup of 40 hours. The company claims that you can keep this headphones for ear for hours and you will not face any inconvenience or problem. Nokia’s headphones will compete with wireless earphones and headphones from other companies including Sony and OnePlus.