new Delhi: HMD Global has launched two of its new feature phones in India today. The new Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 phones have become available with 4G connectivity VoLTE HD calls. Both these phones are specifically for entry level customers.

Both phones feature wireless FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, flashlight and Bluetooth. But the Nokia 215 has no camera, although the Nokia 225 has a rear camera. Both these phones are available in Classic Blue, Black and Metallic Gold color.

Other features and prices

The major difference between Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 is the camera. Nokia 215 4G has no camera. Both are dual-SIM (Nano) and are equipped with thick bezels with a 2.4-inch LCD display, physical T9 keyboard. The phone’s storage can be increased to 32 GB. The company has also added a snake game to both feature phones. Talking about the price, both phones will be available for less than four thousand rupees. According to reports, Nokia 215 4G will be available in the market for around Rs 3100 and Nokia 225 4G for around Rs 3800.

There is a good demand for feature phones in India as compared to other countries. The competition in Nokia’s feature phone is from companies like Reliance Jio, Lava, Intex. However, Nokia recently launched two new affordable smartphones, Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4.

