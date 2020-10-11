Nokia will soon launch cheap 4G phones Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G in India, which will be equipped with keypad. Yes, after Nokia 3310, the Finnish company wants to once again attract people in India to the 4G smartphone with keypad, which will have all the basic features. Nokia 214 4G and Nokia 225 4G mobiles have been launched in China and it is believed that soon its presence will be visible in the Indian market as well.

HMD Global has launched Nokia 215 4G in China for Rs 3,137 and Nokia 225 4G for Rs 3,794. While the Nokia 215 does not have a camera, the Nokia 225 has a VGA camera option, so that people will not be able to do photography like a smartphone, but will be able to take workable photos.

read this also- Up to 150GB data in these plans of Airtel, Vi and Jio, see whose best

What is good

Nokia talked about the merits of these two keypad mobiles, they are T9 island style numeric keypad like other feature phones. The designs of both these phones are also not very special and after seeing them you miss the feature phones of Samsung. Both phones are made of polycarbonate. Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G are significantly different from 3310 4G in terms of mobile design. The most important thing about these two phones is that it is equipped with 4G connectivity, so that people will get better quality of enjoyment in high quality sound as well as feature phones.

read this also- Know the potential price and complete specifications of OnePlus 8T before launch

Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G feature phones are special in the category

Talking about other features of Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G mobile, it is equipped with FM radio, LED flash and micro card slot, just like the keypad feature phones of Nokia 3310 as well as Samsung and other companies. While the Nokia 215 4G is available in Black and Green colors, the Nokia 225 4G has been launched in China with Black, Blue and Gold color options. The company has not told about the remaining features of these two feature phones. In the coming time, we will definitely tell you the details of these two feature phones. Also, we will tell you about the launch in India.