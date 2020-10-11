Nokia has launched two new features Nokia 215 and 225 in China. These new phones come with 4G support. Both phones also support VoLTE and HD calls. Nokia has not yet revealed all the specifications. Common features of the two phones include LED flashlight, microSD card support for expandable storage, and FM radio.

According to GSMArena, the Nokia 225 comes with a VGA camera. The cheap Nokia 215 does not have a rear facing camera. The Nokia 215 comes in black and green color options. Nokia 225 is available in Black, Blue and Gold color options. Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 will go on sale on October 14 and 17 respectively. There is no word on when the phones will be launched outside China. HMD Global has released the Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia smartphones. Android 11 will come on Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1.

Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 3.4 are scheduled to receive Android 11 update in the first quarter of 2021. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 will get updates in the third phase.