Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark cited the need to continue investing in 5G for all players in the sector during the second quarter financial report. Nokia reported declining investment in North America and macroeconomic challenges impacting its business: The company reported a 3 percent year-on-year decline in net sales to €5.7 billion and a 37 percent decline in net income to €289 million. Lundmark saw India’s 5G rollouts offsetting infrastructure weakness in North America, with overall revenue up slightly, but operating profit down 85 million euros to 206 million euros. Nokia’s fixed infrastructure unit also suffered, with overall revenue down 8 percent, largely due to an 11 percent drop in IP network sales. “Looking beyond 2023, we see growth opportunities supported by the work we have done to diversify our customer base by growing at enterprise and web scale,” the CEO said. “In mobile networks, there is still a great need for operators to invest in 5G globally, with only about 25 percent of potential midband 5G base stations so far deployed outside China.”