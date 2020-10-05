Nokia is going to make a blast in the Smart TV segment in the Indian market. Nokia is going to launch 6 new smart televisions in India on Tuesday 6 October, which is being said that these new TV models will be tremendous in terms of price as well as features. These new smart TVs from Nokia will be between 32 inch to 65 inch screen size. These 6 smart TVs from Nokia will be available for sale on Flipkart after launching. It is being said about Nokia’s upcoming TV model that their picture quality as well as sound quality will also be better.

These new models of Nokia Smart TV will try to make a mark in the Indian market with the existing 43 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch models. XDA Developers has made public the news of Nokia’s launch of 6 new TV models. It is believed that the price of these smart TVs of Nokia will start from around 22 thousand rupees.

Nokia’s explosion in smart TV segment in Indian market

What will happen to the top model Smart TV?

Talking about the features of these upcoming smart TV models of Nokia, the company claims that all these TVs are from HD to Ultra HD, in which the top variant will support 4K video streaming. It is believed that Nokia can launch 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TVs in the top segment, whose screen resolution will be 3840 x 2160 pixels and with HDR 10 support. For better screen quality, Nokia and Flipkart are using MaxBrite Display in their upcoming smart TVs, which are equipped with micro dimming and Pronto Focal AI engine.

Know what is special

Brightness has been taken care of in the top models of Nokia’s launching smart TVs. While the 43-inch TV model has a maximum brightness of 350 nits, the 50-inch model has a maximum brightness of 380 nits. The Nokia Bright TV has a maximum brightness of 420 nits in the 55-inch model and up to 450 nits in the 65-inch model. The special thing is that for the first time Nokia is using Onkyo soundbar in these smart TVs, which is equipped with 30 watt speakers and 18 watt tweeters. All these smart TVs of Nokia are Android based, in which you can easily connect to the internet and enjoy OTT platforms. The rest of the AI ​​features will also be connected to them, which is the need of the hour.