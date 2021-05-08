Developed and engineered for a heavy and versatile load, the new Nokian Seasonproof C enables precise handling and stability, high mileage and improved durability. Regardless of whether it is needed to circulate around the city or as a recreational vehicle in country roads full of potholes and ruts, this tire model will carry heavy loads safely and reliably. What’s more, it ensures safe driving on rainy days and on muddy and sleet roads, but it also enables comfortable and precise driving on dry surfaces during the summer heat.

According to a study conducted on consumers of Nokian TiresEuropean drivers especially value safety in all weather conditions throughout the year. On the other hand, drivers of vans and delivery vehicles consider reliability equally important in variable conditions and with temperatures close to zero. Grip and handling with good wear resistance are also among the most relevant characteristics.

«This type of tire has been specially conceived and created for heavy transport. The tread and rubber compounds are designed to create tires that can withstand professional use. We have sought to make it flexible and adapt to various climatic conditions. It has been created for optimal use throughout the year, and with multiple innovations to ensure greater safety, as well as excellent mileage and maximum durability. The Nokian Seasonproof C allows excellent maneuverability, both in dry and wet and on snowy roads, “he explains. Mikko liukkula, Development Manager of Nokian Tires during the presentation of this tire model.

The new Nokian Seasonproof C offers year-round safety and comfort to Central European drivers. All sizes come with the snowflake symbol (3PMSF), which indicates that the tire has been officially approved for winter use. Most of the measurements belong to class A for better grip in the wet. The product range offers measurements for professional and recreational use with a selection of 25 products from 14 to 17 inches, with speed ratings R (170 km / h), S (180 km / h), T (190 km / h ) and H (210 km / h). This range of products will be available to consumers from next fall.

Additionally, each tread block is attached to the center rib, improving steering response and tire control on unpaved roads. The strong grooves in the tread start from the center and extend towards the shoulders. Slush and water grooves in the center of the tread are designed to maximize resistance to slushplaning and hydroplaning. The grooves store water and slush between the tire and the road and accelerate the flow out of the tire.

Winter weather conditions



The company has also introduced the new Nokian Snowproof C premium tire, created so that drivers can travel with peace of mind in winter weather conditions, especially on all roads in Central Europe. In addition, this model offers state-of-the-art safety in everyday driving, ensuring excellent grip in winter on snow, sleet and rain. “Safety and balanced driving are always the starting points of our development philosophy. When designing new winter tires for transport professionals, particular attention was paid to improving grip in wet and sleet conditions, while prolonging service life and reducing rolling resistance. In line with this philosophy, the new Nokian Snowproof C tire maximizes safety in all driving conditions and provides stability and control for professional and recreational use, ”explains Liukkula.

The product range offers sizes for professional and recreational use with a selection of 27 products from 14 to 17 inches, in the speed categories of R (170 km / h), T (190 km / h) and H (210 km / h). h). The new Nokian Snowproof C will be available from next fall.

Under the ‘Alpine Sense Grip’ concept, used in the new tire, it provides an exceptional combination of grip on snowy, sleet or wet roads while offering a predictable and stable driving experience. It consists of innovative qualities that combine the design of the tread, the rubber compound and the structure of the tire. The winter optimized tread pattern, with tailored sipes and multiple edges, offers very good grip and safety for different winter conditions, allowing the handling to be balanced and easy to control, even with heavy loads. It also allows a strong grip on snowy and wet surfaces and excellent resistance to wear. The robust and optimized structure of this type of tire with Nokian Tires’ patented Aramid Sidewall technology allows for unique durability and a long service life.

The durability of the new product is maximized thanks to the exclusive Aramid Sidewall technology from Nokian Tires, which uses aramid fibers to protect the side walls of the tire providing more durability and protection in more demanding and extreme driving situations. This technology safeguards the tire against impacts, cuts and potholes, allowing it to withstand intensive use on complex roads.

Winter weather variation means that a large part of driving in Central Europe will take place on roads cleared of snow or wet from rain. The new tread design of the Nokian Snowproof C allows stable contact with the road and a fast and predictable steering response. The tread comes with a stiff and connected middle area, which offers good maneuverability and stability under heavy loads. The channels carved in the middle of the tread are designed to maximize resistance to ‘slushplaning’ and ‘aquaplaning’. These store water and slush between the tire and the road, accelerating the flow out of the tire. Exceptional grip on snowy roads is produced by the ‘snow claws’, which are positioned between the tread blocks to provide balanced grip on ice and snow, especially when braking and accelerating.