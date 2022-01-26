Uncompromising safety, even for electric cars. The philosophy of the new is contained in one sentence Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5, the new range of non-studded winter tires of the Finnish company that is aimed at cars, SUVs, crossovers but also EVs. The new Hakkapeliitta R5 product range includes over 160 solutions with sizes ranging from 14 to 22 inches and are offered in the speed categories Q (160 km / h), R (170 km / h) and T (190 km / h) . Almost all of the available options are XL rated for the maximum possible load capacity in that size. The new Hakkapeliitta R5 range will be available in autumn 2022 and the main markets will be the Scandinavian countries, Russia and North America.

Compared to the previous version, the Hakkapeliita R5 offers greater grip and handling, as well as better grip on slippery surfaces. Especially thanks to the new design Double Block Grip, most noticeable in the shoulder areas of the tire. The rigid row of tread blocks starts from the center and splits in two, moving towards the shoulder area. in comparison with the R3, the new Hakkapeliitta R5 has 40% more tread blocks on the shoulder and in the intermediate zone which increases the contact surface by 4%. The main grooves on the tread, designed to prevent dangerous slushplaning, help effectively remove water and mud between the tire and the road. The grooves open from the center of the tire towards the shoulder area and form a clear path to pump water away from the road surface, ensuring stable and reliable grip on muddy and wet roads.

Also improved the noise level thanks to the new Silent Touch tread design which allows for comfortable and pleasant rolling thanks to the new distribution of the tread blocks: while the number of blocks has been increased, the individual blocks and grooves have become smaller. Thanks to the new light rolling tread and the new mix Green Trace, the rolling resistance of the Hakkapeliitta R5 has been further improved, rolling up to 4.4% lower than its predecessor and up to 15.5% better than the competition average. For the EVs then, Hakkapeliitta R5 offers a 4% higher autonomy. This can mean up to 230km more range in just one winter. The new Nokia products are winter tires for green cars made with a sustainable compound: over a third of the materials are recycled with the eco-friendly Green Trace that offers safe and green driving thanks to ingredients such as natural rubber, recycled steel , plant derived oils and pine resin.