The idea that Nokia produces indestructible smartphones is not far from reality, since the Finnish brand has been characterized by creating durable and highly resistant cell phones.

The title of that Nokia makes indestructible cell phones originated in the early 2000s, when Nokia was a leading cell phone manufacturer and its devices were known for their robust build quality and ability to withstand daily wear and tear.

This characteristic is one that Nokia has managed to maintain in the manufacture of its latest generation equipment. One of these ‘indestructible’ teams is the Nokia XR21 a phone designed to be the ideal tool for adventurous people, since it is resistant to shocks and water.

Features of Nokia XR21

6.49-inch screen FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM memory: 6GB

Rom Memory: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (64 MP and 8 MP)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4,800 mAh with 33W fast charge

Operating system: Android 12

Water resistance: Yes

Price: 599 dollars ($11,200 pesos)

Is Nokia XR21 ultra-resistant?

According to Nokia, their team Nokia XR21 it is ‘very hard’, as it is ideal for embarking on great adventures, since it resists ‘falls, dust, immersion in water and extreme temperatures’.

All of these features make the Nokia XR21 the perfect companion, plus it’s covered with a 3-year extended warranty to give users added peace of mind.

On the outside, Nokia XR21 has an internal chassis made of 100% recycled aluminum and its creators affirm that the smartphone can handle almost anything you throw at it. It’s even certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP69K standards.