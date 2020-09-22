HMD Global will launch new Nokia brand smartphones today. The Finnish company is organizing a launch event today. For this event, the company is using the tagline ‘unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones’.Nokia launch event will start at 8.30 pm Indian time. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s website. HMD Global has not revealed any information related to the upcoming smartphone yet. But the teaser released by the company suggests the arrival of two Nokia smartphones. Recently information about some phones of Nokia has also been revealed in leaks.

Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 7.3 can be launched at Nokia’s event to be held today. Information about Nokia 9.3 PureView has also been revealed several times in the leak. This phone can be launched at the end of the year. Nokia 2.4 can have 6.5 inch display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB inbuilt storage. The phone is also expected to have two rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

Leaked photos of Nokia 3.4 reveal that there will be a change in the camera design of this phone. This phone can have 3 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage. The phone is expected to have a 6.52 inch HD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and 4000mAh battery.

There is not much information about Nokia 7.3 yet. This will be the second major phone from HMAD Global to be launched after the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 launched in March. HMD Global has also informed about the arrival of a special guest at the event.

