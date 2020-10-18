Nokia has given a contract to Nokia to establish 4G network on the moon. Yes, if you ever reach the moon and tweet the photo, then you have to thank Nokia for this. Nokia is working on a project of 4G cellular communications network on the moon. Earlier, the company has shown interest in bringing high-speed cellular connectivity to the moon, but now NASA has given $ 14.1 million to Nokia for this work.NASA has chosen 14 small US companies as partners to develop the technology. These companies will help establish the Artemis operation on the moon by the end of this decade. NASA is spending $ 370 million for this and Nokia has received $ 14.1 million to develop 4G infrastructure on the moon. Explain that Nokia has been included in the US companies selected for this mission by Nokia of America Corporation.

According to a report by United Press International, the system developed by Nokia can support greater distance, faster speed and better communication on the lunar surface.

This is not Nokia’s first attempt to bring 4G network to the moon. Remind you that Nokia announced a similar partnership with Vodafone Germany in 2018. The company had claimed that it would get 4G coverage on the moon by 2019. But this promise of the company has not yet changed in reality.