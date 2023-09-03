Nokia | Ten years ago, Finland was devastated when a 100 billion euro gold mine was sold

Exactly ten years ago, Nokia announced that it had sold its phone business to Microsoft. The day ended one of the most significant periods in Finland’s economic history. What were the causes and consequences of the billion trade?

Today on a day ten years ago, Finland was shaken.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2013, at 6 o’clock, Nokia sent a stock exchange announcement in which it announced that it was selling its telephone business. The buyer was the US software company Microsoft. The purchase price was 5.44 billion euros.

The story of the phones that brought fame, admiration and well-being to Finland for two decades was coming to an end. The collapse of Nokia’s fairy-tale success was frowned upon in different parts of the world, even though the signs of a dead end had been visible for a long time.

At 11 o’clock Nokia organized a press conference in Dipoli. The atmosphere had stopped.

The chairman of the board was present Risto Siilasmaawho left the position of CEO on the same day Stephen ElopAccounting and finance manager Timo Ihamuotila and CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer.

“Nokia is a 150-year-old company that has had many phases. Sometimes the focus is on tissue paper and sometimes on telecommunication cables. The mobile phone phase has been a tremendously great period for Finland, and very important for me personally. That time will always have a place in my heart”, Siilasmaa said.

The deal was completed on Friday, April 25, 2014. Early the next morning, Nokia’s neon sign was removed letter by letter from the head office in Keilaniemi.

A very significant era in the economic history of Finland had ended.

Nokia’s neon sign was removed letter by letter from the company’s headquarters in Keilaniemi in April 2014.

Business life research institute estimated in 2014, that Nokia phones generated at least 100 billion euros in revenue for Finland over 20 years. It is an incredible achievement for one company.

A good month after the dramatic day, the architect of Nokia’s greatness, the CEO Jorma Ollila said that he had received information about the deal the previous evening.

“The emotional reaction was certainly the same as many other Finns and people from Nokia: sadness and shock”, Ollila said in October 2013.

In October 2013, Nokia’s former CEO Jorma Ollila told what he thought after learning about the sale of the phone business.

Shop can be viewed from at least two perspectives.

Microsoft paid a very high price for the badly loss-making business. Already in July 2015, Microsoft recorded the value of the phone business it bought from Nokia to almost zero.

This shows that the deal was profitable for Nokia and its shareholders. Without it, Nokia’s predicament would have worsened significantly, and it would not have been able to invest heavily in network equipment later on.

If you look at the matter in the longer term, the question arises how the world’s leading telephone company can collapse in just five years.

In the peak years, Nokia dominated the market by far.

The procurement and production machinery was tuned to be very efficient, the company patented a huge number of inventions with which it gained a significant competitive advantage. Among investors, Nokia was one of the most interesting companies in the world.

At its best, the market share in all mobile phones was 40 percent in phones and more than 60 percent in smartphones. In 2007, the company’s market value was more than 100 billion euros.

Telephones there was not just one reason for the collapse.

of the French School of Economics Insead researchers came to the conclusion that the root cause of the problems was in management. Because of this, Nokia failed to transform from a phone manufacturer to a software company.

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo (left) was appointed as Jorma Ollila’s successor in August 2005, who started his position in June of the following year. In the same context, Pekka Ala-Pietilä (right), who was expected to be Ollila’s successor, announced his resignation from the company.

When Jorma Ollila’s board of directors broke up in the early 2000s, the management style began to change. In addition to Ollila, the original board included Sari Baldauf, Matti Alahuhta, Pekka Ala-Pietilä and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo.

According to the researchers, the key strength of Ollila’s original board was that the members complemented each other with their skills and character. They also knew how to delegate tasks to different levels of the organization.

The transformation into a software company would have been vital, especially after Apple brought its iPhone to the market in the summer of 2007. Of course, Nokia was still a profitable company for years, but mainly thanks to basic phones.

“ The mobile phone unit once had a thousand people in Silicon Valley who had to smell the new winds of software development.

Gradually, the company derailed further and further onto the side track, from which it was no longer able to reverse onto the main track. Demand for smartphones with higher margins grew strongly, but Nokia lacked competitive products.

At Nokia, there was no uniform vision of how to secure success in smartphones, when the market changed, it started to change suddenly because of the iPhone at the latest. It relied on the outdated Symbian operating system for smartphones for far too long.

Deficiencies in software expertise had already been identified in the 1990s, and there were plans to correct the problem. However, they did not materialize.

“The mobile phone unit once had a thousand people in Silicon Valley who had to smell the new winds of software development. But we didn’t succeed in it in the same way that Google and Apple later did. This is the central failure of Nokia”, Ollila said in October 2013.

As the speed on the main track of smartphones increased, increased conflicts and bureaucracy paralyzed product development. Rival factions emerged within the company. Many employees got frustrated and left because clear decisions were not made and decisions were constantly being changed.

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop (left) said in February 2011 in London that the company has decided to change the operating system for smartphones to Microsoft’s Windows software. Next to him is Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

For many, the last clincher was the switch of the smartphone operating system to Microsoft’s Windows software in 2011. It was a big risk, because despite several attempts, Microsoft had never managed to establish a position in phones.

The risk materialized on Tuesday, September 3, 2013.

“ Little by little, corners had arisen in the company, which quarreled with each other.

Microsoft’s the deal with was a new beginning for Nokia. It strengthened the company’s balance sheet and enabled an even stronger focus on network equipment and software.

In April 2015, Nokia announced that it would buy its French competitor Alcatel-Lucent for 15.6 billion euros. The deal was the largest in Finland’s history.

Nokia’s board chairman Risto Siilasmaa (left) and CEO Rajeev Suri and Alcatel-Lucent’s CEO Michel Combes and board chairman Philippe Camus rejoiced in Paris in April 2015, when Nokia announced that it would buy its French competitor.

Thanks to it, Nokia expanded its product range and tried to ensure its future competitiveness. The deal also improved the company’s position in the important US market, where telecom operators were known to make exceptionally large investments in the next few years.

However, many investors doubted the financial soundness of the deal. Merging two large companies always has its risks, because it is very rare to avoid a collision of different operating methods.

Soon after the purchase of Alcatel-Lucent, new problems began. Little by little, corners had arisen in the company, which quarreled with each other. Some of the managers tried to promote their own career rather than the company’s interest.

Nokia lagged far behind its competitors in the development of the fifth generation (5g) mobile phone network technology. The problems worsened especially in 2018. Customers canceled their orders and the company’s prospects were at times very dark, say two company employees who are familiar with the matter.

Pekka Lundmark was appointed as Nokia’s new CEO in March 2020. Sari Baldauf, outgoing CEO Rajeev Suri and outgoing chairman of the board Risto Siilasmaa were at the press conference.

New wind blew into the company Pekka Lundmark, who started as CEO three years ago. His sparring partner as chairman of the board is Sari Baldauf, who once successfully led Nokia’s online business.

First of all, the foundation of the business was put in order. This meant simplifying the operating method and organization and increasing resources for product development.

“Getting the basics right, aiming for technology development and simplifying the operating model. Areas of responsibility must be completely clear, and resources for product development will be increased. That’s it,” CEO Lundmark said in December 2020.

The reforms have produced results. Nokia’s profitability has strengthened and competitiveness has improved.

A significant change took place at the end of last year, when the network infrastructure business group outpaced mobile networks in terms of operating profit. The network infrastructure is built largely on the expertise acquired from Alcatel-Lucent.

Of everything despite this, Nokia’s share value has not increased, but that is hardly due to the company but to the industry.

Network equipment companies are not very attractive to many investors because their business is growing slowly. Many investors prioritize fast-growing companies.

In addition to Nokia, this can be seen in the development of the share price of its main competitor, Ericsson. Within five years, Nokia’s stock has depreciated by 20 percent and Ericsson’s by almost 30 percent.