Nokia has launched legal action against Amazon, accusing the company of using its video-related technologies in streaming services and devices without authorization. These cases have been filed in several countries: United States, Germany, India, United Kingdom and at the Unified European Patent Court. Nokia’s head of new segment licensing, Arvin Patel, highlighted how Amazon Prime Video and its streaming devices could infringe Nokia’s multimedia patents. These patents cover several technologies, including video compression, content delivery, content signaling, and hardware-related aspects. In addition to the lawsuits against Amazon, Nokia has also filed lawsuits in the United States against HP, alleging that the latter company also used patented video technologies in its devices without permission.

Patel stressed that legal action has never been Nokia’s first option in cases of patent infringement. He added that Nokia has sought dialogue with Amazon and HP for several years, but sometimes legal action becomes “the only way to respond to companies that decide not to respect the rules.” Patel says companies offering video streaming services or devices benefit greatly from research and development by Nokia and other companies. Finally, he stated: “Nokia is seeking compensation for the use of these fundamental inventions. The royalties obtained will be reinvested, along with significant sums of additional investments, in the development of next-generation multimedia technologies.”