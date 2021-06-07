Nokia’s mobile division shows profit throughout the year. This is reported by the Finnish edition Mobiili.fi.

Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global, spoke about the positive financial dynamics in the company in an interview with the media. HMD Global develops and sells phones and other devices under the Nokia brand. Seyche noted that Nokia has been making a profit since June 2020.

According to the top manager of HMD Global, the company sold 55 million smartphones in 2020. Thanks to the optimization of the company, it was possible to reduce operating losses to 47 million euros – from 295 million euros a year earlier. At the same time, the total revenue of the mobile business is decreasing from year to year. In 2018, it amounted to 2.4 billion euros, in 2019 – 1.7 billion euros, in 2020 – 1.2 billion euros.

Journalists cite data from Counterpoint Research, according to which 1.7 million smartphones were delivered to the market under the Nokia brand in the first quarter of 2020. In the second, third and fourth quarters, HMD Global sold 1.4, 2.1 and 2.8 million devices, respectively.

In a conversation with the publication, Florian Seyche noted that the global shortage of semiconductors is affecting the supply of Nokia smartphones and that the problem is related to production, not demand. According to experts, Nokia’s success may be associated with high profit margins from sales of budget phones in emerging markets.

Previously, Nokia phones turned out to be the highest quality Android smartphones on the market, according to experts from Counterpoint Research. The ranking was compiled based on several criteria – frequency of Android updates and security patches, build quality, and device suitability for use in the corporate sector.