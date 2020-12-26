HMD Global is working on three new Nokia smartphones. One of these phones can be given a battery of 5,050mAh. According to nokiamob’s report, all three new models of Nokia have appeared on the certification websites. Their model numbers were WT340, CN110 and V730 and have 5050mAh, 4470mAh and 3900mAh batteries respectively.

According to the report, Nokia smartphones currently have a maximum battery of 4,500mAh. This battery is given in the company’s premium smartphone Nokia 8.3 5G and budget smartphone Nokia 2.4. If the report proves to be true, it will be Nokia’s first smartphone with a battery of more than 5000mah. Not only this, the facility of fast charging can also be provided in the phone.

What will be the name of the phone

It is not yet clear which smartphone will be given in this battery, although there is a possibility that it may be the Nokia 9 smartphone which has been waiting for a long time. At the same time, the phone with a 4,4470mAh battery can be Nokia 6 or Nokia 7. Apart from this, the cheapest model will get 3900mAh battery which can be Nokia 1.4 or Nokia 4.4.

Let us know that the company had launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone earlier, which had great features. It had a 6.39-inch HD + display and punch hole design. The phone comes in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It has a quad rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.